Case registered against Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and sons

VIJAYAWADA: Ajit Singh Nagar police on Tuesday registered a case against Vijayawada Central Constituency sitting MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and his two sons Siddharth and Ravi Teja for allegedly attacking and threatening industrialist Koganti Satyam.

According to the AS Nagar police, the incident took place on April 8 when the complainant Satyam was participating in the election campaign, along with YSRC Central MLA candidate Malladi Vishnu and Vijayawada Lok Sabha nominee Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP) in the 53rd division. Bonda Uma’s sons Siddharth and Ravi Teja, along with their supporters, blocked the YSRC campaign vehicle and abused them verbally. Satyam also stated that Bonda Uma too came to the spot and threatened him of dire consequences after the elections.

“Intentionally, Bonda Uma obstructed our campaign and created tension by making derogatory comments against us. He, many times in public, threatened me of harm. Despite police asking them to leave the place and clear the traffic, the TDP MLA and his sons paid no heed and tried to attack us,” Satyam said in his complaint.

Following the complaint lodged by Satyam, AS Nagar police probed the incident. A case was registered against Bonda Uma and his sons Siddharth and Ravi Teja under sections 341 and 506 of IPC.