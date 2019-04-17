Home Cities Vijayawada

EC to crack whip on erring election officials in Krishna, Vizag and Nellore   

He made it clear that no EVM (either used or unused) should be shifted from the strong rooms. In case of any emergency to shift the reserve EVMs, prior permission should be taken, he asserted.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission is all set to crack the whip on erring officials in Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts. While the officials of Krishna district came under severe criticism for shifting of unused Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from a strong room in Machilipatnam days after the April 11 elections, officials in Nellore district were in the dock for leaving VVPATs on the premises of a ZP High School after completing the test polling before the election. Similarly, some of the officials in Visakhapatnam were also accused of dereliction of election duty.

After getting reports from the collectors of the three districts, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi forwarded the same to the Election Commission recommending action against the erring officials. During an informal interaction with mediapersons, Dwivedi said that directions have been issued to the officials not to give scope for any mistakes in the security of EVMs.

He made it clear that no EVM (either used or unused) should be shifted from the strong rooms. In case of any emergency to shift the reserve EVMs, prior permission should be taken, he asserted. He said an inquiry is going on into the incident of finding VVPAT slips from a school in Atmakur of Nellore district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2019 VVPATs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp