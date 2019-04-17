Hundreds assemble at hill shrine for ‘Walk for Christ’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Christians in large numbers took part in ‘Walk for Christ’ here on Tuesday, organised by Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada in connection with the Holy Week. Monsignor Muvvala Prasad flagged off the walk from Gunadala, and it passed through Eluru Road, BRTS Road, Kaleswara Rao Market, Gandhi Nagar and Railway Station, before concluding as a mass gathering back at the hill shrine.

Delivering his discourse, Bishop T Raja Rao said, “It’s an opportunity for the believers of Jesus from various walks of society and churches to come together and focus on the unity we have in Christ and the cross.”