Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna River Management Board to move to Vijayawada soon

Following the State government’s request, the Board members had visited Amaravati last year and examined a few places.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Krishna river (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of the people, who often raise the issue of ‘inadequate’ allocation of Krishna river water between Andhra Pradesh and upper riparian States, for setting up of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in the State is likely to become a reality soon. It is learnt that the Board has expedited the process of moving its base to Vijayawada from Hyderabad in the next few months.

“The process is underway. We have already seen a few places for office and accommodation. The list has been sent to the Board members for approval. Once it is done, we will enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the owner of the premises and get the office ready for the KRMB to move in,” a top-ranking official told TNIE.

It maybe recalled that the demand for having the Board functioning from AP has gained momentum especially after the bifurcation and it was included in the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The State Water Resources department too made representations in the past requesting that the Board to move to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

Following the State government’s request, the Board members had visited Amaravati last year and examined a few places. The Board is now in the process of finalising the place before it has its own office built.

“The presence of the board would give a fair chance to our State farmers in representing their problems regarding the issues of water allocation. Till now, officials just used to visit the Hyderabad office and leave,” observed Alla Gopala Krishna Rao, member of the State Water Resources Department’s apex committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna river Krishna River Management Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp