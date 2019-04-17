Krishna River Management Board to move to Vijayawada soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of the people, who often raise the issue of ‘inadequate’ allocation of Krishna river water between Andhra Pradesh and upper riparian States, for setting up of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in the State is likely to become a reality soon. It is learnt that the Board has expedited the process of moving its base to Vijayawada from Hyderabad in the next few months.

“The process is underway. We have already seen a few places for office and accommodation. The list has been sent to the Board members for approval. Once it is done, we will enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the owner of the premises and get the office ready for the KRMB to move in,” a top-ranking official told TNIE.

It maybe recalled that the demand for having the Board functioning from AP has gained momentum especially after the bifurcation and it was included in the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The State Water Resources department too made representations in the past requesting that the Board to move to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

Following the State government’s request, the Board members had visited Amaravati last year and examined a few places. The Board is now in the process of finalising the place before it has its own office built.

“The presence of the board would give a fair chance to our State farmers in representing their problems regarding the issues of water allocation. Till now, officials just used to visit the Hyderabad office and leave,” observed Alla Gopala Krishna Rao, member of the State Water Resources Department’s apex committee.