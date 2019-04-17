Home Cities Vijayawada

Laurels for ‘best performing’ Vijayawada railway division

The Vijayawada Division received 11 out of 33 shields and bagged the most prestigious GM’s Efficiency for Overall Best Performance award. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has presented ‘GM’s Efficiency’ shield to Divisional Railway Managers R Dhananjayulu (Vijayawada) and Anand Bhatia (Secunderabad) for Overall Best Performance at the 64th Railway Week Celebrations in Secunderabad recently. The event was to commemorate the first train service on Indian soil.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Mallya stated the South Central Railway has recorded outstanding performance, which reinforced its credentials as the best zone of Indian Railways. The zone registered a highest-ever freight loading of 122.5 million tonnes during the 2018-19, up by 19 per cent compared to the previous financial year. 

Earnings from freight transportation have crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time, he said. In terms of passenger traffic, the zone has given service to 383 million passengers from origin stations this year. This is a four million rise than the previous year. Stating that the zone has performed remarkably with earnings of Rs 15,640, the GM stated that the figure was a 15 per cent rise than its previous year’s earnings. 

The Vijayawada Division received 11 out of 33 shields and bagged the most prestigious GM’s Efficiency for Overall Best Performance award. Later, General Manager Gajanan Mallya also presented 171 individual awards and 23 group awards to SCR’s officers and staff in recognition of their meritorious contributions to the department.

