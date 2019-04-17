Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Prior environmental clearance must for mining units’

APPCB workshop discusses steps to minimise damage to environment during excavation 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) chairman VSRK Prasad called on mine owners and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the set guidelines and adopt innovative methods while carrying out excavation works, to safeguard the environment. Prasad participated in the inaugural session of an awareness workshop, ‘Significance of Environmental Clearance for Mining Units’, organised by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in the city on Tuesday.

“In the current situation, mining plays a crucial role for producing materials being used in our day-to-day life. However, indiscriminate mining has been causing severe harm to the environment and mine owners are being directed not to perform excavation beyond the limit prescribed for availing the environmental clearance (EC),” he said. Later, he gave a powerpoint presentation on the issues related to the environmental clearance for mining units and gave a general presentation as well, on the occasion. 

APPCB Chairman BSS Prasad said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was very serious on the issues related to the environment and not sparing even the governments for any violation in this regard. In a few cases, the NGT was also imposing hefty penalties against the violators and collecting environmental compensation (EC) from mine owners, considering the severity of harm they had done to the environment while excavating. For instance, a sewage treatment plant, maintained by a civic body without the EC, would be prosecuted considering the severity of the harm done to the environment, taking into account its daily operations, he said.

Recently, the NGT had also directed the PCB to estimate the damage caused to the environment by the mining units and cases registered against those who failed to obtain EC. Prasad said EC was mandatory for all projects and majority of the violations were being registered against the mine owners.

