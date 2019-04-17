Procession marks second day of Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees thronged Indrakeeladri hill to take part in the ‘Ravana Vahana’ procession of Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy organised by the Durga temple on the second day of Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams here on Tuesday evening.

Amid recitation of vedas and beats by Kerala’s traditional drummers,, the procession, which kicked off from Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam, passed through Kanaka Durga Nagar, Canal Road, Lord Vinayak temple and reached Durga Ghat. After performing ‘harathi’ to River Krishna, the procession reached Indrakeeladri, followed by temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma offering ‘harathi’ to the processional deities.

Earlier, priests performed rituals such as ‘moola mantra havanamlu’, ‘mantra pushpam and ‘annadanam’. As part of the festivities, the devasthanam also organised ‘lalitha sahasranama parayanam’, in which women of all ages took part for the well-being of their families.

Devotees also prepared ‘akshintalu’ to be utilised while performing the celestial wedding of Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy to be performed on Wednesday.