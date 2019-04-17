Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation yet to announce details of schoolkids’ summer camp

Shortage of funds may be the reason behind the VMC delaying the announcement for the summer camp, sources said.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

summer-camp-school-students

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Students this year may not be able to take part in the annual summer camp organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) as the announcement of the programme, which usually kicks off on May 1 at the Corporation-owned stadium and continues till the end of the month, is yet to be made. This is due to the shortage of funds for the conduct of the same, according to sources. 

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, VMC’s Sports Director A Sekhar said the plan was temporarily sidelined (despite it being already in place) as the majority of the VMC staff and teachers were engaged in poll-related duties and SSC evaluation. A meeting with physical education teachers of schools would be convened shortly explaining the importance of such camps, he added. 

When asked if it was the lack of funds the reason why there was a delay in the announcement, the official, ruling out the statement, said that funds for the purpose was increased to Rs 9 lakh this year from Rs 5 lakh. He added while municipal school students could take part in the programme for free of cost, others would have to pay a nominal fee, and urged students to make the best use of the opportunity.

Kids, aged between 6 and 16, are eligible to participate in the summer camp and can find applications till April 30 at Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Indoor Stadium, Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool (Gandhi Nagar), Guru Nanak Swimming Pool (Gurunanak Nagar) and Dr KL Rao Swimming Pool (KL Rao Nagar), he added.

Funds for summer camp raised
Shortage of funds may be the reason behind the VMC delaying the announcement for the summer camp, sources said. The claim was refuted by the civic body’s sports director A Sekhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp