Vijayawada Municipal Corporation yet to announce details of schoolkids’ summer camp

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students this year may not be able to take part in the annual summer camp organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) as the announcement of the programme, which usually kicks off on May 1 at the Corporation-owned stadium and continues till the end of the month, is yet to be made. This is due to the shortage of funds for the conduct of the same, according to sources.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, VMC’s Sports Director A Sekhar said the plan was temporarily sidelined (despite it being already in place) as the majority of the VMC staff and teachers were engaged in poll-related duties and SSC evaluation. A meeting with physical education teachers of schools would be convened shortly explaining the importance of such camps, he added.

When asked if it was the lack of funds the reason why there was a delay in the announcement, the official, ruling out the statement, said that funds for the purpose was increased to Rs 9 lakh this year from Rs 5 lakh. He added while municipal school students could take part in the programme for free of cost, others would have to pay a nominal fee, and urged students to make the best use of the opportunity.

Kids, aged between 6 and 16, are eligible to participate in the summer camp and can find applications till April 30 at Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Indoor Stadium, Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool (Gandhi Nagar), Guru Nanak Swimming Pool (Gurunanak Nagar) and Dr KL Rao Swimming Pool (KL Rao Nagar), he added.

