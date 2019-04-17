Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada-Tirupati Balaji Darshan package a big hit

The two-nights-one-day package, was introduced on Ugadi as part of an initiative taken up by the Corporation to make travel for devotees from Vijayawada to Tirupati temple easier.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada-Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package, introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), has gained overwhelming response from the pilgrims. Within the first 10 days of the commencement of the package, more than 80 per cent seats have been reserved by the pilgrims. According to officials, all the buses are fully booked on April 24, 26, 28 and 30. 

“We are very happy with the passengers’ response.  A full house in the upcoming days is like a cherry on the cake,” said Dhanunjaya Reddy, APTDC Managing Director. The two-nights-one-day package, was introduced on Ugadi (April 6) as part of an initiative taken up by the Corporation to make travel for devotees from Vijayawada to Tirupati temple easier and comfortable. One can book bus tickets online on the tourism website. 

Apart from that, tickets can also be booked in tourism reservation centres across the State and one can get more information about the package through toll-free number 180042545454. The package includes special darshan at Mangapuram, Tiruchanur and Sri Kalahasti temples, apart from at the Tirupati temple.

The cost of tickets is Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,775 for a child and an adult respectively. 

