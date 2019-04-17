Youth ends life in Ajit Singh Nagar police station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified youth, who was taken into custody for trespassing into a house at Ajit Singh Nagar, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in the police station on Tuesday.

The photo of the unidentified

youth.

According to Ajit Singh Nagar police, the youth was taken into custody when he tried to trespass into a house at Basavatarakam colony at around 10 am. Police claimed that he was provided food in the station.

After some time, the unidentified person, who was in his early twenties, went to the washroom where he found a rope. He later attempted suicide in the cell. “When we found him hanging, we cut the rope and rushed him to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) where he was pronounced dead by doctors,” said the police.

A case under section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered. “An internal inquiry will be conducted to ascertain if police officials are guilty of dereliction of duty. We have also released his photo to the media so that his family members could approach us,” said senior officials.