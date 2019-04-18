236 kg ganja seized, two held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons and seized 236 kg of ganja worth around Rs 10 lakh from their truck in the late hours of Tuesday.

The two smugglers JS Mayakrishna (23) and B Bala Murali (28) hail from Tamil Nadu and residing at Tadepalli for the past six months and were caught red-handed while illegally transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency to Guntur and Tadepalli.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling, CTF police intercepted a van bearing registration number AP03 TE 4829 at Gudavalli centre check post. When they inspected the vehicle, they found 2 kg ganja packed in 118 sachets in the secret rack of a truck. During investigation, the two accused confessed to their crime and told police that they are working for another person.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered and the duo were taken into custody. A team was formed to nab the kingpin of the racket, said the CTF police.

Gutka worth Rs 16L seized

In a similar incident, CTF police raided a godown at Ramalingeswara Nagar under Patamata police station limits and seized gutka products worth `16 lakh. Police arrested godown owner Kanamarlapudi Sai Krishna (34) for storing and selling gutka products in the black market.