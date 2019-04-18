Home Cities Vijayawada

236 kg ganja seized, two held in Vijayawada

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered and the duo were taken into custody. A team was formed to nab the kingpin of the racket, said the CTF police.

Published: 18th April 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons and seized 236 kg of ganja worth around Rs 10 lakh from their truck in the late hours of Tuesday.

The two smugglers JS Mayakrishna (23) and B Bala Murali (28) hail from Tamil Nadu and residing at Tadepalli for the past six months and were caught red-handed while illegally transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency to Guntur and Tadepalli.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling, CTF police intercepted a van bearing registration number AP03 TE 4829 at Gudavalli centre check post. When they inspected the vehicle, they found 2 kg ganja packed in 118 sachets in the secret rack of a truck. During investigation, the two accused confessed to their crime and told police that they are working for another person.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered and the duo were taken into custody. A team was formed to nab the kingpin of the racket, said the CTF police.

Gutka worth Rs 16L seized

In a similar incident, CTF police raided a godown at Ramalingeswara Nagar under Patamata police station limits and seized gutka products worth `16 lakh. Police arrested godown owner Kanamarlapudi Sai Krishna (34) for storing and selling gutka products in the black market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganja gutka Ganja Seized

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp