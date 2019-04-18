2.8 L students to take Eamcet from Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place for Andhra Pradesh Eamcet, which will begin on Saturday. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 20 to 23 in seven sessions (morning and noon) and the agriculture entrance exam will be conducted on April 23 (noon) and 24 in three sessions.

A total of 2.82 lakh students have applied for the Eamcet -- 1.95 lakh applications for engineering stream and 86,872 for agriculture stream. As the first day of Eamcet is colliding with the JEE Mains, the students who apply for both the examinations can write to the convener to defer their Eamcet date to a later date. AP Eamcet convener Ch Saibabu said, “We have resolved the issue of those candidates who appear for JEE and other national exams by changing their examination date. Enough number of mock tests were uploaded online for the reference of students.”

One-minute rule will be implemented for the online examination without fail. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates would be given different sets of question papers, which will be evaluated as per the normalisation method. Around 35,000 students will take the examination in each session. Just as in previous years, a good number of students from Telangana too have applied for AP EAMCET and these students can avail admissions in AP colleges under 15 per cent unreserved quota.

Do’s

Hall ticket shall be shown at the entrance of the test Centre and in the examination hall, failing which the candidates will not be allowed to write the test.

The candidate shall carry black/blue ball point pen, hall ticket and filled-in online application form along with attested copy of caste certificate (in case of SC/ST category)

Candidates must reach exam hall at least one hour before exam to complete biometric particulars