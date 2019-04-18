Centre doesn’t want TDP government to complete works: Umamaheswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has alleged that the Centre is deliberately creating hurdles to the State government to prevent it from completing the Polavaram project. He said the State was taking forward the project execution even though the Centre was not releasing any funds.

Speaking at a TDP meeting in his constituency on Wednesday, the minister said, “If the project’s progress comes to a halt at this stage, it can never be completed. That is why even though the Centre is creating several hurdles, we are going ahead with the construction,” he observed.

He also came down heavily on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and rubbished the claims of the Opposition leaders that the YSRC would come to power.

“They keep claiming that they are going to come to power. The people have already given their mandate to the TDP,” he added.