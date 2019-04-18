Home Cities Vijayawada

EVMs are in safe custody, says Police Commissioner

He also inspected other facilities arranged in the college such as fire services, register book and CCTV cameras.

VIJAYAWADA: Amid suspicions raised over the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) preserved in strong rooms, Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited the strong rooms at Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ganguru near city on Wednesday.

He also interacted with the staff performing duties in the college for the past one week. Later, addressing the media, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that security at strong rooms is intact and said EVMs used for Vijayawada Parliament segment and seven Assembly constituencies are in the safe custody of police. 

“Three-layered security checks were arranged to protect EVMs. Local police, special police and CRPF personnel were taking care of EVMs. Stern action will be initiated against those who try to reach strong rooms without permission from the Election Commission,” he said. He also inspected other facilities arranged in the college such as fire services, register book and CCTV cameras.

“All the 28 cameras installed in the college premises were integrated with the command control room and they are being monitored round-the-clock,” the Commissioner added.

