Chandrababu Naidu picked Dwivedi as CEO: IYR Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP member and former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao has said that if anybody was to be blamed for anything related to the conduct of elections, it should be TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. He recalled that it was Naidu who picked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi through a panel just before the elections.

In a series of tweets, he observed that Dwivedi took charge of CEO in January and by then most of the election work would have been completed. “RP Sisodia, the earlier CEO, or Dwivedi were picked up by a panel recommended by Chandrababu Naidu. A question to Naidu who says that Dwivedi did not handle the elections properly should be: With all his experience how did he suggest the names of above officers? If anybody has to be blamed, it should be Naidu,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju came down heavily on Naidu and his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh alleging that the duo institutionalised corruption in the State in the last five years. He also took a jibe at the Nara scion, alleging that the latter was responsible for the illegal sand mining, irregularities in Janmabhoomi Committees and others.

“Lokesh, who can’t even pronounce Mangalagiri right, is the script writer and director for the irregularities in sand mining, Janmabhoomi committees and other initiatives. Naidu, who can’t do anything since it is his son, is letting it happen,” he alleged.