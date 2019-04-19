Bezawada Bar Association to probe custodial death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advocates of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) on Thursday expressed concern over the custodial death of an unidentified youth at Nunna Police Station on Tuesday.

Taking a serious note of the issue, the BBA has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe into the custodial death. BBA president P Lakshmikanth found fault with the attitude of police officials for harassing the youth in the name of investigation.

He also sought to know how can police officials leave the unidentified youth alone in the cell despite knowing that he was mentally unstable.

“We are suspecting a conspiracy in the case as the police officials concerned are giving irrelevant answers to our questions. A transparent inquiry should be launched by the government and police officials and initiate necessary action against those found guilty in the case,’’ BBA president Lakshmikanth said.