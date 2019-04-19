Chandrababu Naidu calls candidates’ meet to assess poll prospects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After exuding confidence that his party will come back to power, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to meet all the 175 MLA candidate and 25 MP candidates of the party in Amaravati on April 22 to assess the party prospects by taking firsthand information from them.

According to sources, the TDP had already made an internal survey and come to a conclusion over the party’s chances in the April 11 elections.

Naidu is expected to know the experiences of the candidates during the elections. Naidu is said to have held a teleconference with the candidates on Thursday and asked them to come to Amaravati on April 22. Some leaders reportedly expressed their views on Thursday itself, but Naidu wanted all of them to come to the State capital to have an in-depth analysis of the voting trend and the factors that could play a crucial role in its poll prospects.

Meanwhile, Naidu is likely to conduct poll campaign in other parts of the country against the BJP. It is learnt that Naidu, who already visited Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for electioneering, is set to intensify his campaign in other States to drum up support for the non-BJP parties by highlighting the alleged failures of the Narendra Modi government. He is also likely to raise the alleged failures of the Election Commission in conducting free and fair elections.

During his election campaign in other States, Naidu is likely to lay emphasis on the way the election was conducted in AP even after midnight.

Meanwhile, prior to the meeting with the party leaders, Naidu, who will participate in electioneering along with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in Raichur of Karnataka on Friday, will also campaign in Koppal Lok Sabha segment on April 21.

Naidu, along with Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, will participate in the electioneering in Gangavathi and Sriram Nagar and Sindhanur areas which come under Koppal Parliamentary constituency. It is noted here that many constituencies in Karnataka have a large number of Telugu voters.

Higher voter turnout will help TDP: Devineni

Vijayawada: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has observed that the higher voter turnout in the recently-held elections was a sign of people reposing faith in the TDP once again. The minister also said that Chandrababu Naidu would be holding a meeting with 200 TDP contestants to discuss how the elections were held. Speaking at a party programme here on Thursday, Devineni said, “The higher turnout this time indicates that people came out in large numbers to vote the TDP to power again,” he said. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Jagan just like he supported K Chandrasekhara Rao during Telangana elections.