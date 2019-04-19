CS urges finance panel to sanction Rs 69,687 crore as grant-in-aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has appealed to the 15th Finance Commission member Ajay Narayan to extend cooperation to Andhra Pradesh, which, he said, suffered severe losses due to the bifurcation.

Besides urging Narayan to sanction Rs 69,687 crore as grant-in-aid towards construction of the capital city, development of seven backward districts and for roads connecting ports and airports, the Chief Secretary sought Rs 4,79,823 crore towards revenue deficit to AP in the coming five years.

During a meeting with Narayan and Finance Department officials in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, Subramanyam urged the 15th Finance Commission Member to extend cooperation for implementation of the provisions of in the AP Reorganisation Act and to ensure the development of AP on par with other southern States.

Stating that AP was lagging behind in manufacturing and service sector when compared to the other Southern States, he said that despite facing such difficulties, AP was ahead in terms of implementation of welfare schemes, controlling infant mortality, improving the rate of literacy and living standards.

“Losing Hyderabad city, which generated majority of revenue in the combined State, AP suffered a great loss and it requires immense support of the 15th Finance Commission for developing the State on par with other Southern States,’’ he said.