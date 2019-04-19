EC frowns on Chandrababu Naidu’s review meets

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission is learnt to have taken a serious view of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu holding official review meetings even as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the State. Though elections across Andhra Pradesh were completed in the first phase on April 11, the MCC will be in force till the results are out.

Naidu, however, reviewed the Polavaram project works and drinking water problem in the State at the Grievance Hall at his residence on Wednesday and the progress of works being carried out in the capital region with the officials of CRDA at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday.

Sources said that though the Chief Minister was scheduled to review the home department functioning, it was cancelled at the last minute after officials concerned reminded him of the model code.

Naidu on Wednesday asserted that he got every right to remain in office till June 8, 2019 as he took oath of office the same day in 2014 and would review progress of various developmental programmes. He also maintained that he could not ignore the development of the State and leave the people to face hardship while waiting for election results to come out on May 23. However, the Election Commission insists that the MCC will be in force till the completion of the entire election process. Conduct of any such reviews with officials is violation of the model code, according to the poll body.

After learning about the reviews conducted by the CM with officials, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi is said to have sent MCC guidelines, particularly highlighting crucial issues related to holding video conferences when the code is in force, to State government officials. The MCC was widely circulated on the WhatsApp group of CEO’s office too.

As per the EC, during the period when the MCC is in force, no video conference shall take place between the Chief Minister/Minister/political functionaries of the Union and State governments and government officials.

However, it will be allowed to assess/monitor situation in the event of natural calamity of significant scale/magnitude, if video-conferencing is considered essential, the Chief Minister or the minister concerned may hold the one with the officials subject to some conditions.

Similarly, security briefings of Chief Minister or Home Minister when considered essential should be undertaken by the Home Secretary or Chief Secretary, who in turn should be briefed by the police agencies.

The instruction further states that in case where the presence of police agencies/officials is considered essential, the Chief Secretary / Home Secretary may require them to present at such briefings.

Against such backdrop, Naidu, who was scheduled to hold a review of the home department functioning, cancelled it at the last minute. Sources said that senior officials of the Home department, at the behest of the Chief Secretary, informed the CM that officials could not attend the meet owing to the MCC.

Earlier in the day, CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, while reacting on a complaint lodged by the YSRC against the CM for holding official reviews, said that a report would be sought from the Chief Secretary on the same.

YSRC complains to CEO against Naidu

A day after CM Naidu held a review meeting with officials on the progress of Polavaram project and the drinking water situation in the State, the YSRC on Thursday lodged a complaint with CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi alleging that the TDP chief violated the model code. “The MCC is still in force in the State and Naidu is not supposed to take policy decisions,’’ YSRC general secretary MVS Reddy said.

Report on CM’s remarks sent to EC

Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has sent a report to the Election Commission along with a video of the conversation that took place between him and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his chambers a day before the election. Taking serious note of Naidu’s remarks against it, the EC had sought a report from the CEO. The report consists of English translation of conversation between the CEO and the CM.