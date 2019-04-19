Mock drill on emergency response

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Disaster and Fire Services (APSDF) personnel conducted a mock drill at Nagarjuna Hospital, Kanuru on Thursday in connection with Fire Safety Week Observance from April 14 to 20 and to sensitise the employees of the hospital about the safety measures to be taken during fire emergency.

Getting inspired after watching the demo, women came forward to put off the flames from an LPG using wet clothes and fire extinguishers.

As part of their demonstration, firefighters demonstrated various extrication methods like high-rise rescue, stabilising victims and providing pre-hospital treatment.