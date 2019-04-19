Municipal junior colleges likely to come up in Vijayawada, other cities

Home Cities Vijayawada

The Municipal Administration department started a municipal residential junior college in Nellore in the year 2017 with the corporate style of education system.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration department started a municipal residential junior college in Nellore in the year 2017 with the corporate style of education system. The college got good number of admissions and also secured good results. Following which, the officials are working on establishing municipal residential junior colleges in Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag, Tirupati and other cities.

The proposal to start the municipal residential junior colleges has been pending with the Education department for a long time, and the Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) has been demanding establishment of at least semi-residential campuses or convert the municipal schools into colleges by extending up to 10+2 level.

Though the proposal was put forward in 2017, only one municipal junior college was established so far. Currently, 100 junior MPC students, 16 junior BiPC students, 36 senior MPC students and 16 senior BiPC students were studying in the college. In the Intermediate results which were announced recently, the college registered good pass percentage, where 51 students of both first and second-year Intermediate students secured 10/10 GPA. Also 15 students secured 80 and above percentile in JEE Mains 1, that took place in January.

Speaking to TNIE, MTF State president S Ramakrishna said, “The main purpose behind establishing junior colleges is to provide best education to the municipal school students from poor financial background.”

According to sources, the officials are likely to release orders to start semi-residential campuses from this year.

Municipal Teachers Federation

