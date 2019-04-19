Officials told to take steps to control seasonal fevers

VIJAYAWADA: “All departments must be on high alert to control seasonal fevers,” said Principal Secretary of Health and Medical Education Poonam Malakondaiah, while addressing the Taskforce meeting on Thursday. She further stated that the biggest challenge is to control sunstroke cases. “The workers in Uddanam are not getting chlorinated water due to which they are getting affected with kidney disorders. Also in rest of the State the officials should take steps in cleaning the water pipelines and ensure supply of clean water.
