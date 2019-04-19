Open school examinations from May 1

Home Cities Vijayawada

District Collector A Md Imtiyaz has directed the district education department to take measures for the smooth conduct of AP Open School Society Examinations (APOSSE) to be held from May 1.

By Express News Service

Addressing a meeting with officials concerned on Thursday, he instructed the officials to make all the arrangements in advance for the smooth conduct of exams and to take measures to overcome the problems arising out of the hot summer.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm from May 1 to 8. He informed that this year as many as 3,774 students applied for the APOSS Class X examinations and a total number of 4,046 students applied for Intermediate examinations.

He said the district authorities arranged 14 examination centres at Nandigama, Nuzvid, Vijayawada, Gudivada, and Machilipatnam.

