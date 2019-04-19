Railway official gets GM’s Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Commercial Manager and in-charge PRO K Rajendra Prasad received General Manager’s Award on the occasion of 64th Railway Week Celebrations held at Secunderabad.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya presented GM Award to Rajendra Prasad in recognition of his dedicated and meritorious service in the commercial department. In all, Vijayawada Division bagged 11 of 33 shields and most prestigious GM’s Efficiency Award for Overall Best Performance.

TTI/Sleeper, L Ramesh, Mol, TTI/Squad, KA Syamala, Vijayawada also received GM’s Award in commercial Department. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy and staff congratulated DCM K Rajendra Prasad and ticket checking staff for receiving the award.