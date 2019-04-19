Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP files plaint with Chief Electoral Officer against poll officials

Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah submitted the complaint to the CEO at the latter’s office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.

Published: 19th April 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Thursday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi seeking action against the officials responsible for the delay in handing over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the strongroom. It also sought action against the officials at the strong room for opening it without informing the contesting candidates or their agents.

Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah submitted the complaint to the CEO at the latter’s office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.

The TDP mentioned that the EVMs of two polling stations were handed over by the  Returning Officer to the in-charges of the strongroom at Krishna University in Machilipatnam of Krishna district at 9 p.m on April 12, a day after the April 11 elections.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“On being questioned by the Election authorities over the delay, the RO replied that he was tired and slept for 24 hours. The election authorities at the strongroom received the EVMs without permission from the Election Commission or the district election authorities. Opening the strong room without obtaining permissions from the EC is illegal and amounts to violation of election rules. Moreover, the RO and the strongroom officials opened the seal of strong room without informing the contesting candidates or their election agents,’’ the complaint read.

It demanded that the EC probe the above illegality by the RO and strongroom staff and direct the district election authorities to initiate penal action and order re-polling in the two polling stations of Penamaluru Assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer Electronic Voting Machines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp