TDP files plaint with Chief Electoral Officer against poll officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Thursday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi seeking action against the officials responsible for the delay in handing over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the strongroom. It also sought action against the officials at the strong room for opening it without informing the contesting candidates or their agents.

Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah submitted the complaint to the CEO at the latter’s office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.

The TDP mentioned that the EVMs of two polling stations were handed over by the Returning Officer to the in-charges of the strongroom at Krishna University in Machilipatnam of Krishna district at 9 p.m on April 12, a day after the April 11 elections.

“On being questioned by the Election authorities over the delay, the RO replied that he was tired and slept for 24 hours. The election authorities at the strongroom received the EVMs without permission from the Election Commission or the district election authorities. Opening the strong room without obtaining permissions from the EC is illegal and amounts to violation of election rules. Moreover, the RO and the strongroom officials opened the seal of strong room without informing the contesting candidates or their election agents,’’ the complaint read.

It demanded that the EC probe the above illegality by the RO and strongroom staff and direct the district election authorities to initiate penal action and order re-polling in the two polling stations of Penamaluru Assembly constituency.