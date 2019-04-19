Home Cities Vijayawada

Union plans State-wide protest over delay in recruitment of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives

The State government issued a notification in February this year to recruit 1,900 ANMs in all 13 districts.

Published: 19th April 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The United Medical and Health Employees Union is planning to go on a State-wide protest against the delay in recruiting Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Multi-Purpose Health Assistants (MPHAs) in the medical and health sub-centres across the State.

The Union members had submitted a memorandum to principal secretary of Medical and Health Poonam Malakondaiah to go ahead with the recruitment process as the notification was released before the enforcement of the of the Model Code of Conduct.

The State government issued a notification in February this year to recruit 1,900 ANMs in all 13 districts. Though the recruitment process was started, it was halted during the elections.

In fact, the State government had given nod for the recruitment of 1900 ANMs and MPHAs in the medical and health sub-centres across the State in 2018. A notification for the recruitment was released on February 1 this year and the recruitment was under the consideration of the district level selection committees. However, due to the implementation of election code, the recruitment process has been stopped.

Since the polling is over in the State, the union members are urging the officials to complete the recruitment process. However, the officials  have maintained that the recruitment process can be started only after lifting the poll code.

The union members also met State election commission officials, who said they would take a call on the issue if the government sends the file to them. Speaking to TNIE, A V Nageswara Rao, honorary president of the United Medical and Health Employees Union, said, “The officials are delaying the recruiting process. They have taken many months to issue the notification. Now, though the recruiting process is almost  completed, they have stopped it citing poll code. Many aspirants and contract employees are eagerly waiting for the completion of recruitment process.”

“As the poling is over, the officials can resume the process after informing the same to the election commission,” he said and warned of agitation if the officials delay it further.The State has 7,606 medical sub-centres and another 1,021 new centres are being set up. In most of these sub-centres, the posts of ANMs and MPHAs are lying vacant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Auxiliary Nurse Midwives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp