371 vehicles to go under hammer after April 22 in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department had decided to auction the seized vehicles lying at various RTO store yards and bus stations across the district after April 22 as the unclaimed vehicles have become a headache, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Meera Prasad has said.

When contacted, Meera Prasad said that the vehicles to be auctioned are the ones which are unclaimed. At RTO store yards, the vehicles are exposed to vagaries of nature due to space crunch. Moreover the owners of the respective vehicles had failed to pay the taxes and produce the documents to the officials concerned in time.

‘’In January, the department gave an announcement regarding auction of seized vehicles at Gannavaram and Kanuru. We received a poor response from the public and the department had decided to stall auction. But, now an announcement was made again for disposing of the seized vehicles,’’ he said.

Meera Prasad said the bidder has to pay `5,000 on that day to participate in the auction and successful bidder has to pay GST for the vehicles. The DTC also informed that owners/financiers could pay the tax arrears along with the compounding fee and take their vehicles on or before April 22.