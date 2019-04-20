Five-day Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams ends on grand note at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special rituals marked the conclusion of five-day Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. Amid recitation of Vedas by priests, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma, along with her family members, participated in the ‘Purnahuti’ ritual marking the conclusion of the festivities.

As part of the rituals, temple sthanSacharya V Siva Prasad Sarma and Vedic committee members performed Vasanthotsavam for the processional deities of Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Durga Ghat on the banks of Krishna river. Coinciding with Karthika Pournami Tithi, the priests also performed Chandi Homam, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakra Namarchana, Kadgamalarchana, Rahu Ketu Pooja and Sowbhagya Pradayini Pooja at Indrakeeladri which drew huge participation from the devotees.

Later in the evening, the processional deities were taken on a specially decorated silver chariot from Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam which passed through Ratham Centre, Lord Vinayak temple, Durga Ghat and reached the hill shrine through ghat road.