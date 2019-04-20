Home Cities Vijayawada

Five-day Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams ends on grand note at Durga temple

 Special rituals marked the conclusion of five-day Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special rituals marked the conclusion of five-day Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. Amid recitation of Vedas by priests, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma, along with her family members, participated in the ‘Purnahuti’ ritual marking the conclusion of the festivities.

As part of the rituals, temple sthanSacharya V Siva Prasad Sarma and Vedic committee members performed Vasanthotsavam for the processional deities of Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Durga Ghat on the banks of Krishna river. Coinciding with Karthika Pournami Tithi, the priests also performed Chandi Homam, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakra Namarchana, Kadgamalarchana, Rahu Ketu Pooja and Sowbhagya Pradayini Pooja at Indrakeeladri which drew huge participation from the devotees.

Later in the evening, the processional deities were taken on a specially decorated silver chariot from Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam which passed through Ratham Centre, Lord Vinayak temple, Durga Ghat and reached the hill shrine through ghat road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga temple Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp