BJYM writes to CM Chandrababu Naidu for steps to tackle drought

You said you are the Chief Minister till June 8. But, instead of working for the State, you are canvassing for polls in other States.

Published: 20th April 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the repeated claims of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that his government effectively tackled the drought in the State and provided irrigation water to the farming community, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has written an open letter to him demanding immediate steps to combat drought. The BJYM asked Naidu as to where the much-publicised rain guns were in the time of distress.

Citing that the groundwater levels in the State and the water levels in major dams were touching new lows, BJYM State president N Ramesh Naidu said not just farmers, but animals were also bearing the brunt of water scarcity. “The water levels are expected to go further down by July/August.

You said you are the Chief Minister till June 8. But, instead of working for the State, you are canvassing for polls in other States. We demand the government’s immediate intervention in the drought issue, failing which we will resort to protests,” the BJYM president said in the letter.

The BJYM put forth a few demands, including a contingency plan to solve drinking water crisis, ensuring availability of fodder and drinking water to animals, rehabilitation of animals instead of sending them to slaughterhouses, extension of employment guarantee scheme to migrant farmers and provision of input subsidy to ryots whose crops are damaged.

