Botsa, Buggana lambast Chandrababu Naidu for flouting all democratic norms as ‘caretaker’ CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as power-hungry, YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday accused the TDP supremo of trying to manipulate and control the Election Commission. Speaking to media here, he said they never denied the right of Naidu to continue as the Chief Minister till June 8, but they only objected to his review meetings when the election code is still in force in the State.

“If the review meets were about drinking water problem or other people’s issues, the YSRC would not have raised any objection. But what was being reviewed at the meetings was pending bills and clearance of dues. Flouting rules, 18 confidential GOs were issued,” he said.

The YSRC leader said the GOs will not remain confidential for long and once they are revealed, Naidu will be exposed. “Naidu is well aware of what the people’s verdict will be? His intelligence officials have already briefed him about it,” he said. Accusing Naidu of conspiring to win the elections at any cost, he said the IT Grids issue exposed the real face of Naidu.

He reiterated that under Naidu’s rule, the police system in the State was rendered ineffective and the State’s economy was pushed to doldrums. He wondered where were the ‘rules and democratic values’ when the Assembly Speaker failed to issue notices to the 23 MLAs, who defected to TDP. “People are now living in an insecure environment. It will all change. People will teach Naidu a lesson and a people’s government will be formed in the State soon,” he said.

Addressing media in Hyderabad, YSRC leader and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said going by Naidu’s body language and attitude, it is evident that the TDP is going downhill after the elections. “People are confused over the attitude of Naidu, who lashes out at Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer and conducts review meetings in violation of the election code. His fear of defeat is making him act in such a way,” he said.

The YSRC leader wondered how can a leader with more than four decades of political experience forget about the Model Code of Conduct and stressed that after elections, till the results are out Naidu can only be a ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister. He also found fault with Naidu for not focusing on the release of salaries to contract and outsourcing employees, which are pending for three months.