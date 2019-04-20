Election Commission reviews Chandrababu Naidu’s review meets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: uneasy calm prevails at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi with speculation rife about the possibility of the Election Commission cracking the whip on officials, who attended the review meetings chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the past couple of days, allegedly in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Reports suggest that the EC has sought an explanation from Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam on the ‘erring’ officials. However, sources told TNIE that no intimation from the EC has been received by the CS. Nonetheless, it is learnt that communication to this effect could be on its way.“If some official flouted EC guidelines, then an explanation is due from such a person. Individuals who sought the advice of the CS on the need to attend the review meetings have been advised not to attend them,’’ a highly-placed source told TNIE.

It may be recalled that the CM held a couple of review meetings -- on the progress of Polavaram project, drinking water supply and CRDA activities -- in the past two days even as the MCC was in force.

At the CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi’s office, though there was not much activity on Friday, officials lamented that the ongoing tussle between the EC and the Chief Minister had become a major headache contrary to their expectation that elections in one phase would lessen their burden.

The CEO is awaiting with his fingers crossed for the response of the EC to the report submitted by him on Naidu’s visit to his office on the eve of polling day on April 11. The CEO has already submitted his report along with the video recording and transcript of conversation that Naidu had with him in which the latter made adverse remarks against the election body.

Dwivedi was not available for his comment in spite of repeated attempts made by TNIE to reach him.

In a related development, the EC reportedly took action against six Returning Officers from the State based on the report submitted by the CEO. The Election Commission has asked officials to frame charges (register case) against the ROs of Nuzvid Assembly constituency in Krishna district and Sullurpet and Kovur in Nellore district for dereliction of duty. As per its instructions, State officials have registered a case against RO and Assistant RO of Atmakur and placed them under suspension.

Repatriation of official under EC scanner

The EC is reported to have sought a report on repatriation of State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation MD K Sivasankara Rao to his parent body - Planning department - on April 15. It is learnt that the repatriation of Rao (a State cadre official) who is Joint Director in the Planning department, without EC’s knowledge violated the model code.

Naidu woos Telugu voters Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday was joined by AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu at a rally in Raichur to woo Telugu-speaking voters who have settled in the bordering districts and form a formidable chunk in the seven Assembly segments.