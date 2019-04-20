Sand scarcity slows down construction activity in Vijayawada

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several building construction projects have either stalled or slowed down in Vijayawada and its surrounding areas in the peak season of March-May for want of sand. For the last one week, sand has become nearly unavailable and whatever is available has become a premium commodity to builders. As against the normal price of Rs 3,000 per 6 cubic metres, sand now costs Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for the same quantity and that too is difficult to get.

The rise in sand price coupled with the increase in cost of cement and steel, has not only escalated the construction cost, but also rendered many construction workers in Vijayawada region jobless. Sand reaches, particularly those in upstream of Prakasam Barrage in Krishna district were closed down following the directions of National Green Tribunal last week.

A few social activists and environmentalists had approached the NGT against indiscriminate sand mining near the Chief Minister’s residence, following which the directions were given for closure of sand reaches and a hefty penalty of Rs 100 crore was imposed. There are around 20,000 apartment projects under construction in Vijayawada and its surrounding areas. “Non-availability of sand has an adverse impact on the construction industry. In Vijayawada, around 500 construction projects have been put on hold and several thousand projects have slowed down,” said RV Swamy, president of CREDAI, Vijayawada Chapter.

According to him, the rise in sand price has a domino effect on different issues in the construction industry in Vijayawada, which saw impressive growth in recent years. “It not only increases the construction cost but also delays payment of bills and most importantly renders hundreds of workers jobless,” he said.

On average, a building project employs anywhere between 60-100 construction workers and if the project is a mega one, the number may go up to 200. All these workers are paid wages on daily-basis, which is anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 500 per head.

“At present around 40,000 building workers are engaged in the city and nearly 15,000 of them are migrants from Telangana, Guntur, Prakasam and North Andhra districts. Due to shortage of raw materials, particularly sand, the construction activity has slowed down, rendering thousands of daily wage earners jobless,” said P Narasimha Rao, State secretary of Building Workers Union. According to him, the situation is also not so encouraging in other places.