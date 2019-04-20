Home Cities Vijayawada

Special prayers, processions mark Good Friday; hundreds throng Gunadala Mary Matha shrine 

 Christian community offered special prayers at various churches in the city and Krishna district on the occasion of Good Friday.

Published: 20th April 2019

Christians take out a rally to mark Good Friday in Vijayawada | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Christian community offered special prayers at various churches in the city and Krishna district on the occasion of Good Friday.Braving the heat, hundreds of believers of Jesus Christ took out a procession from St Paul’s Cathedral. The procession passed through major thoroughfares of the city, including NTR Circle, Patamata and Pantakaluva Road. It culminated at the cathedral after a prayer meeting. 

Devotees also offered special prayers at Gunadala Mary Matha shrine and churches in Pezzonipet and other parts of the city till Friday afternoon. Buttermilk was distributed to people who came to attend the celebrations. In many churches, the service went on for over two hours. 
Many organised the ‘way of the cross’ procession, marking the journey made by Christ to Mount Calvary for his crucifixion.

The rituals began on Thursday evening, when the devout Christians fasted till the prayer meeting was concluded on the afternoon of the next day. The three-day prayers will end with Easter Sunday celebrations. “Good Friday is of great significance to the Christian community because it signifies the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The day also reminds us, therefore, of the importance of giving alms and practising charity to help the less fortunate,” said Vijayawada Diocese Bishop T Joseph Rajarao. Many churches will hold a midnight mass on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he added.

