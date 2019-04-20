Students keen on internships

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the summer season has set in, many organisations in the city are offering summer internship programmes for the youngsters who are interested in getting hands-on experience. Many colleges are also tying up with the companies and sending the students in batches. A few companies are also offering paid internships for the students based on their educational qualifications.

Students are showing interest in taking internships as they can learn new things and also get used to workplace environment. In addition to start-ups, even the small scale companies are also offering internships to students.

“Ours is a start-up which focuses on providing online training to those seeking to hone their skills. This year we are offering internships for the students, where they can work and also learn things. Currently, we are offering internship for five weeks,” said K Saketh Reddy.

Speaking to Express, principal of a private college K Ramesh said,“Internships are very much necessary for the students as they can learn best practices prevailing at workplace and gain practical knowledge.