Vijaya Sai Reddy, VVL engaged in Twitter war

YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy and Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate VV Lakshminarayana were engaged in a war of words on Twitter on Friday.

YSR Congress MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

It all started with Vijaya Sai Reddy, in a series of tweets, targeted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and other TDP leaders.

He also took on former CBI joint director Lakshminarayana, who investigated the disproportionate assets case of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which Vijaya Sai Reddy was also an accused. Referring to Lakshminarayana, the YSRC MP (in Telugu) tweeted, “They contested only 65 Assembly seats on their own. But, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s close aide Lakshminarayana claims that the party will win 88 seats and form the government. In the cases he investigated also, he made similar mistakes. Is this also a ‘briefing’ of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu?’’

Lakshminarayana responded in a similar tone. “You studied CA. But I wonder how your calculations are going wrong. Please correct your calculations. Several people faced problems because of your wrong calculations (indirectly referring to Jagan). Try to correct yourself at least now,’’ the former CBI joint director tweeted.

Further, Lakshminarayana added, “Respected Vijaya Sai Reddy garu, Jana Sena Party contested 140 seats on its own and its alliance partners BSP 21 seats and the Left parties 14 seats in the elections. In total, we contested all the 175 Assembly seats as an alliance. Our mathematics will always be correct.’’

