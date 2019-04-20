Home Cities Vijayawada

Youth’s death in PS: Three cops suspended

In a press release issued here, he said the victim was taken into custody on charges of trespassing into a house at Basava Tarak Nagar on Tuesday.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Three days after an unidentified youth allegedly committed suicide in Ajith Singh Nagar police station on April 16,  Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday suspended three policemen.  

In a press release issued here, he said the victim was taken into custody on charges of trespassing into a house at Basava Tarak Nagar on Tuesday. The youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell in the police station.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the CP suspended Assistant SI ND Nageswara Rao, head constable V Sambasiva Rao and woman constable M Nagamalleswari for dereliction of duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajith Singh Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp