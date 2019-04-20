Youth’s death in PS: Three cops suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three days after an unidentified youth allegedly committed suicide in Ajith Singh Nagar police station on April 16, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday suspended three policemen.

In a press release issued here, he said the victim was taken into custody on charges of trespassing into a house at Basava Tarak Nagar on Tuesday. The youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell in the police station.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the CP suspended Assistant SI ND Nageswara Rao, head constable V Sambasiva Rao and woman constable M Nagamalleswari for dereliction of duty.