BBA panel probes custodial death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fact-finding committee constituted by the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) prepared a detailed report on the custodial death of a 22-year-old unidentified youth at Ajith Singh Nagar Police Station on April 16, after examining the scene of offence.

Speaking to TNIE, BBA president P Lakshmikanth said that suspecting foul play in the custodial death of the unidentified youth, the bar association had constituted a fact-finding committee headed by P Srinivas and ASS Ram Prasad to ascertain the actual facts.

On Saturday, the fact-finding committee inspected the Ajith Singh Nagar police station premises and prepared a report on the incident and it would be discussed on April 22.

Commenting on the disciplinary action taken by City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao against three police personnel in connection with the custodial death, he said that the BBA had achieved success in the case and maintained that punishing the officials was just a starting point and a lot needed to be done to ascertain the actual facts of the custodial death.

The BBA president also refuted the news circulating in social media that the fact-finding committee met the RDO seeking conduct of re-postmortem on the victim’s body. He clarified that the report of the committee would be submitted to Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz seeking action against the guilty.