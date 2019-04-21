Home Cities Vijayawada

Civil servants can’t survive one mistake: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the final goal of IAS officers was to serve humanity, protect the country’s integrity and safeguard the constitution.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Drawing a parallel between the life of a civil servant and a cricket match, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said playing a single ball wrongly could result in the player losing his wicket.

Participating in the Civil Services Day celebrations at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi on Saturday, Subramanyam, who described the Secretariat as the hub of civil servants, stressed the need for being patient even if provoked.  Though Civil Services Day was on Sunday, it was celebrated a day earlier.
Subramanyam’s comments attain significance in the wake of the ‘silent’ tussle between him and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after the EC’s decision to appoint him in place of Anil Chandra Punetha as Chief Secretary days before elections in the State.

“Life of a civil servant is like a cricket match. One mistake, you have to pack up. Unlike in badminton, where you commit fault but get to correct it in the next shot, in cricket, you will never get a chance to correct yourself,” he reasoned.

“You are out, then you’re out,” he said while addressing the gathering of IAS, IPS and IFS officers.He said he was aware of some individuals ‘who have made a choice and who have been desperately trying to revise the choice later’. “But the time has run out. The opportunity is over,” he observed.

Advising bureaucrats to be patient, even if instigated by someone else against someone, Subramanian said, “if one loses their temper and reacts sharply, they could lose their job.” He said he knew of some such people who lost their jobs.

“Those who get selected to Civil Services and allocated to cadre continue to be in kind of illusion and think they are intellectually superior or destined to be there,” he said and advised such people to understand the ground reality.

He said civil services was a long-term game and one should be prepared to play long innings and act accordingly. “When it comes to formulating policies, they should be able to discern if it is for personal benefit or for public benefit.”

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the final goal of IAS officers was to serve humanity, protect the country’s integrity and safeguard the constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
civil servant Civil servants Civil Services Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp