‘Fight not  against EC, but its working style’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu turned 69 on Saturday and his birthday was celebrated in a grand manner at his residence in Undavalli. A large number of party leaders, activists and supporters greeted him on the occasion.

Naidu started his day, celebrating his birthday with wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani. He cut the cake in the shape of a white shirt with spectacles. Later, he met his party leaders who came to greet him. On their request, he cut a huge cake and spent some time with them.

On the occasion, he tweeted that he feels grateful for being born in Andhra Pradesh and serve the people of the State. Expressing his gratitude towards’ people for reposing faith in him, he said their support gives him immense power to strive for their welfare.

Recalling the day a year ago, when he sat on Dharma Porata Deeksha in Vijayawada to protest against the Centre for denying Special Category Status to the State, he reiterated that in his 40 years of public life, he learnt that it is ‘Dharma’ (righteousness) which will emerge victorious in the end.

“I strongly believe my State will get justice. Our fight is not just for the State, country and democracy, but also for the future generations to come,” he tweeted and thanked all for their wishes on his birthday.

Later, addressing mediapersons in Tirupati, after inaugurating NTR Trust Blood Bank, Naidu said his fight is not against Election Commission, but against its current style of functioning. “I do not have any personal issues with either the EC or any other institutions. My fight is to save democracy and democratic institutions,” he asserted.

He questioned the EC if it has transferred officials including Chief Secretary in any other States and if not, why? He also found fault with restrictions on reviews and questioned how the drinking water problem in Tirupati and 4,000 odd villages have to be addressed and the issue of procurement to be tackled. “If there are restrictions on review meetings, how the Central Cabinet meeting was held?” he demanded to know.

He said in his 40-years of political life, he has not seen such an attitude of Election Commission and asserted that there will be no compromise on his fight against the working style of the election commission. Stating that it is people’s demand, Naidu reiterated his demand for counting 50 per cent of VVPAT slips and tallying the same with EVMs.

Pointing out at inspections on choppers used by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, he questioned the suspension of an IAS officer for searching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter. He stressed that saving democracy is the collective responsibility of all.

He advised officers and ex-officers to refrain from working with personal agenda. He said in last five years, the State has progressed on various fronts and stood number one in many sectors.“The credit goes to the entire team and I am only a team leader,” he maintained.The TDP chief wondered how the YSRC can come up with the CM’s name board even before the public verdict is out.