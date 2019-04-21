Is MCC in place only in AP? Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joining the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Election Commission of India (ECI), IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday asked whether the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was applicable only to AP and the TDP.

The Telangana government is holding review meeting and even releasing official releases. In AP, the same is being objected by the ECI, he said.

Lokesh tweeted, “Is the election code in force only in AP? Do the EC restrictions applicable to the TDP alone? What will be the situation if the CM does not review the situation arising out of severe heat conditions and water problem?’’

On the controversy surrounding participation of government officials in the reviews conducted by the CM, Lokesh pointed out that TS CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reviews are being attended by the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

“The I&PR department in Telangana is even issuing official releases of the meetings,’’ Lokesh said and asked as to why the EC is showing bias towards the State.