Over 50,000 students appear  for AP Eamcet on Day One

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 50,000 students attended the AP Eamcet 2019, which began on Saturday, for admission into engineering and agriculture courses.The forenoon session was completed at 1.30 pm with maximum delay of 30 minutes at GMRIT in Rajam. At VITAM in Visakhapatnam, there was a delay of 17 minutes due to UPS trip. A majority of the morning session candidates felt that Physics section was difficult compared to Chemistry and Mathematics. A few candidates also said that Chemistry questions were tricky.

Speaking to TNIE, V Navya Sri, a candidate who appeared for the exam, said, “Thanks to the mock tests available online, the examination was quite easy. Physics and chemistry questions were little tricky.” “Mathematics and Physics were little tough, but Chemistry was very easy,” opined B Sujith.

The examination was conducted in two sessions — morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm— in 125 centres across Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. In the morning session, 24,669 students (93.6 %) were present out of 26,355 allotted.In the afternoon session, out of 27,367 candidates, 25,737 (94.04%) turned up for the examination.