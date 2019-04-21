Panchayat secretary exam today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The screening test for filling 1,051 posts of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) under Group-III Services will be held at 1,320 centres across the State on Sunday. A total of 4,95,526 candidates will appear for the screening test, which will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

The candidates should reach the examination centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of exam and they will be allowed to enter the examination hall from 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM, with a grace period of 15 minutes (upto 9.45 am).

The hall ticket must be presented for verification along with at least one original valid photo identification card issued by the government such as passport, pan card, Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, Employee ID (in case of government employee) or driving licence.

For the offline mode examination, the questions will be in objective type. The exam has negative marking system with 1/3rd mark deducting for each wrong answer.