Patient’s kin allege ill-treatment at Old Government General Hospital

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sattemma's family members alleged that the hospital staff forcibly sent them out without treating the pregnant woman.  

Published: 21st April 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The family members of a pregnant woman identified as V Sattemma from Nidadavolu alleged that the staff of the Old Government General Hospital in the city misbehaved with them and left the patient unattended as she lay on a wooden table for three days.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sattemma’s family members alleged that the hospital staff forcibly sent them out without treating the pregnant woman.  

They also complained that the staff behaved with them in highhanded manner.According to the hospital authorities, Sattemma of N Mupparam village in Nidadavolu, was admitted to the Old GGH on Wednesday night.

She was brought from another hospital in a serious condition in an ambulance. The ambulance dropped her in the government hospital and left.

“The patient is immediately admitted in the gynaecology wing. We didn’t leave the pregnant woman unattended. These are all false allegations made by her family members,” said Madhavi Latha, RMO, Old GGH.

Old Government General Hospital

