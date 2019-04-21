Rare heart surgery done on preterm baby

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Preterm baby who was born in the sixth month of pregnancy has successfully undergone heart surgery at Andhra Hospitals Heart And Brain Institute. The baby was born to Ambica and Prasad, residents of Vijayawada on January 18. She was found to have heart disease called patent ductus arteriosus and was treated by paediatric cardiology team at Andhra Hospitals.

The doctors also identified that the baby had premature lungs called hyaline membrane disease, for which surfactant treatment was given and baby was ventilated (Given respiratory support for three weeks). Paediatric cardiac team led by paediatric cardiologist Dr. Vikram and cardiac surgeon Dr. Dilip performed heart surgery in the first week of April. Now the baby is three-month old and weighs about 1.8 kg and ready for discharge.

Addressing the media on Saturday, chief of children’s services and director Dr. PV Rama Rao said that heart surgery was quite successful in the case of preterm baby only because of the joint team effort of neonatal intensive care unit and paediatric cardiology unit. He congratulated the team of doctors on this occasion.

Paediatric cardiac intensivist Dr. Krishna Prasad and neonatologist Dr. Bhoojata were also present at the press meet.