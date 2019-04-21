Speaker thanks Guv for guidance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao called on Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Saturday and thanked him for his guidance in running the Assembly without a hitch.

According to official sources, Kodela and Governor discussed about the happenings in the State on the day of elections, particularly violent incidents.

The Speaker is learnt to have taken the ‘failure’ of the Election Commission in conducting elections in a peaceful and transparent manner, to the notice of the Governor. He reportedly told the Governor that EC failed to provide proper security at polling centres.

The meeting between the two, also focused on review meetings as there is nearly two months’ time for the new government to form in the State and Election Commission restrictions like never before.