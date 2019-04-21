Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer carnival promises fun and entertainment

This is the fourth edition of the summer camp which will be held on every weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday till June 2.

Published: 21st April 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:53 AM

Children shake hands and click photos with Iron Man at Trendset Mall in city on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Summer carnival began on a grand note at Trendset Mall here on Saturday. Various activities such as Kuchipudi dance, folk dance, snake and ladder game and workshop on dialogue delivery were organised on the first day. Apart from that, a meet and greet session was the point of attraction for the children where they played games, shook hands and clicked photos with Iron Man.

Other activities on the upcoming weekends, include cookery competition, quiz, music, treasure hunt, baby show, super couple, Kaun Banega Lakhpati, dance competitions, PUBG tournament, Srimati Vijayawada, ramp walk, WOW MOM and Guess Kottu Gift Pattu will be held. Under the meet and greet event, children can interact with different superheroes from the world of animation such as Batman, Spiderman, Chota Bheem, Bumble Bee, Optimus Prime and Hulkbuster.

A few other activities such as tattoo making, face painting and spot games will also be conducted. The closing ceremony will be held on June 2.

