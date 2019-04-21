Work on 2 water treatment plants gains momentum

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the officials expecting that the population of the new capital would reach one lakh in the coming months, the authorities have expedited establishment of round-the-clock drinking water supply system. Two water treatment plants (WTPs) -- at Rayapudi and Krishnayapalem -- are being built to meet the potable water needs.

As the housing for the officials and public representatives is expected to be ready by August, the officials are expecting a significant influx of people who would occupy the apartments and villas being built. Hence, the officials have stepped up the efforts to complete the works at the earliest. The officials said that the plant coming up at Krishnayapalem will cover the water requirement of the entire capital city, while the one at Rayapudi is being built to supply water to the residents, who are immediately expected to move.

“The water treatment plant at Krishnayapalem would be of 190 MLD capacity. Including the pipeline network, it would cost about `1,000 crore. The plant is being developed to meet the needs of 35 lakh population,” a senior official from Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) explained. The works of the same have begun in January and a progress of over 20 per cent is achieved. In the meantime, to supply water to the officials and lawmakers who would move to the capital city, a five MLD capacity water treatment plant is being built by the APCRDA, another official explained.