2.94L take panchayat secretary screening test

Screening test for the posts of Panchayat Secretary under the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was held on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Screening test for the posts of Panchayat Secretary under the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was held on Sunday. While as many as 4.95 lakh candidates had registered for this examination, 2,94,966 appeared for the exam. The screening test for filling up of 1,051 posts of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) under Group-III Services took place from 10.00 AM to 12.30 AM at 1,320 venues in 13 districts of the State.

According to the APPSC officials, the exam was held peacefully across the State except the two incidents - one in Markapur of Prakasam district and the other in Visakhapatnam. “We resolved the incident at Markapur by arranging an alternate centre and extended the examination time for the candidates. The exam went well in all other parts of the State and soon we would release the key for the exam,” said AK Maurya, APPSC Secretary.

The APPSC Panchayat Secretary offline exam was held in an objective pattern, in which there were in all 150 questions for 150 marks. For each wrong answer marked by the candidates, one-third marks will be deducted whereas no deduction will be done for the unanswered questions. After the release of the final answer key, APPSC is expected to declare the result of the screening test in June.

Based on the APPSC Panchayat Secretary result 2019 for the screening test, candidates will be shortlisted for mains exam. APPSC Group 3 mains exam will be held on August 2, 2019. S Vidhya, a candidate who appeared for the exam in Vijayawada said, “I felt the exam was easy as it was objective-type and was conducted offline. Even the questions were simple and less tricky.”Number game
4,95,526
Candidates registered
3,89,014
Candidates downloaded hall tickets
2,94,966
Candidates appeared for the exam
75.82
Percentage of attendance

