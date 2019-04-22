Home Cities Vijayawada

Assn urges CEO to cancel order suspending tahsildars

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP Revenue Services Association has appealed to  the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to withdraw its orders suspending a few tahsildars and seeking registration of criminal cases against them.A delegation led by Boppa Raju and M Anji Prasad met CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to him.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Boppiraju said that within a short notice of one month, the revenue department, despite facing shortage of staff, has left no stone unturned to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.  “In a short time, lakhs of new voters were included in the voters’ list and lakhs of complaints through Form -7 were resolved in just five days as per the direction of the EC.

But unfortunately, some of the tahsildars, who were acting as per the directions of the higher officials, were suspended and cases were booked against them for no fault of their own,” Boppi Raju said. 
They also urged the CEO to appoint gazetted officers having executive magistrate powers for safeguarding the strong rooms where EVMs were stored, apart from tahsildars. 

The CEO was also requested to make arrangements to release the budget for conducting elections to the respective returning officers at the earliest. According to them, the CEO responded positively and said no action would be taken against innocent officials. 

