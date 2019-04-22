Home Cities Vijayawada

CS orders probe into TTD ‘lapses’ in transporting gold 

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has ordered an inquiry into the reported lapses in the transportation of gold of TTD from Punjab National Bank on April 17.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has ordered an inquiry into the reported lapses in the transportation of gold of TTD from Punjab National Bank on April 17.    Subramanyam asked the Special Chief Secretary (Revenue - Land and Endowments) to personally visit Tirupati immediately to find the facts and submit a report to him on or before April 23.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the CS said that it was reported that proper procedures were not followed in the transportation of 1,381 kgs of gold belonging to TTD, which led to it getting seized by Static Surveillance Team of the Election Commission of India. It has given rise to several speculations over the gold belonging to TTD.

Political parties and other organisations have also criticised the TTD for not providing proper security and documentation while bringing back the gold to the temple treasury and sought a probe into the alleged lapses.

Stating that there was an immediate need to find out the truth and initiate requisite corrective measures, he asked the special Chief Secretary to conduct a preliminary inquiry on the reported lapses in releasing and transportation of the gold of TTD to find out the specific lapses, if any, on the part of Punjab National Bank and TTD. 

Special Chief Secretary is also requested to see if there were any written instructions issued by the EO, TTD and what was the role of TTD’s vigilance wing. 

